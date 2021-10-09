AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,242 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 111,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 426.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 168,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 136,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after buying an additional 51,910 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,053,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,391,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG opened at $99.67 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.