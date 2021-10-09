AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,192 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,343 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $45,945,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after acquiring an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $42,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of HLF opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.