Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

TSE ALS opened at C$15.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.63. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$10.12 and a 52 week high of C$19.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The stock has a market cap of C$660.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3,188.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.