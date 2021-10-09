Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Stifel Financial Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,207,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $13.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,288.62. 1,995,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,188. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,357.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,365.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

