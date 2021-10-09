American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.80% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 509.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDG stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10.

