American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.06% of American National Group worth $122,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American National Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $190.13 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

