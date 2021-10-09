American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSWA. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Software by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

