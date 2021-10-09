American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.71% of American Water Works worth $3,275,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

