Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,210 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.13. 1,714,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,730. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

