Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $36,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,384,000 after purchasing an additional 201,363 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $197,054,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.78. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.33 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.