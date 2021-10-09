Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,550,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.91% of Ameriprise Financial worth $3,372,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,256,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.33 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

