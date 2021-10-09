Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,332 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $15,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 573,226 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,978,000 after purchasing an additional 418,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,483,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

