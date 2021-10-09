Amon (AMN) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $2,698.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00050394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00231146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00102336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

