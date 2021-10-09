Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,537 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.09% of Amphenol worth $35,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,455,000 after purchasing an additional 197,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of APH opened at $75.74 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.