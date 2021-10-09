Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Amyris by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

