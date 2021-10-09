Analysts Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.63. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.