Analysts Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEN shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 206.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 244.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $139,068,000.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. Denbury has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

