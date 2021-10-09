Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.21. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of HST opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

