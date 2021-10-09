Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report sales of $27.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.61 million to $35.00 million. Limoneira posted sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $159.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 2,617 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,982 shares of company stock worth $448,637 and sold 3,300 shares worth $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $276.95 million, a PE ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

