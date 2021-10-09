Analysts Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Mission Produce posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,271. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after buying an additional 1,653,037 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at $33,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after buying an additional 804,673 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Mission Produce by 392.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 391,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.21. Mission Produce has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $22.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.