Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. National Vision reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. 177,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,575. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. National Vision has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94.

National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

