Analysts Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Brokerages predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $12.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of AA stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.