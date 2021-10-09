Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.55). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,176 shares of company stock worth $4,527,728 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCYC opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

