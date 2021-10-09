Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce sales of $20.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $76.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $110.12 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 367,543 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 259,223 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.39 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

