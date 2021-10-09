Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce $163.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.60 million to $170.06 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $162.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $630.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $643.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $641.45 million, with estimates ranging from $621.09 million to $655.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 55.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.