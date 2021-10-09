Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). MannKind also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.