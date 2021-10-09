Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post $599.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the highest is $639.30 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $421.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 15.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 31.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 123,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $29.51 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.