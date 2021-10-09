Analysts Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $6,090,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 978,806 shares of company stock worth $52,990,018. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,323. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

