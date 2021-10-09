Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce sales of $272.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.49 million and the highest is $287.50 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $225.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 4.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems stock opened at $124.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.67. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

