Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

PDM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

PDM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 692,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

