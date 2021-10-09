Analysts Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report $4.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $16.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $18.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.93 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $77.34 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

