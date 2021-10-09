Analysts Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.41). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

