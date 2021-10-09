Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.16. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. 4,207,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,768. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.22.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 349,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in W&T Offshore by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in W&T Offshore by 114,304.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

