Analyzing Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) & FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and FG New America Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.49 $21.68 million $0.54 10.83 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Consumer Portfolio Services and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

FG New America Acquisition has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 8.67% 16.60% 1.05% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats FG New America Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

