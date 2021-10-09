Analyzing Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) & dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. IV alerts:

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman 12.10% 39.32% 9.73%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Northrop Grumman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northrop Grumman 1 2 6 0 2.56

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.91%. Northrop Grumman has a consensus target price of $395.44, indicating a potential upside of 1.47%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Northrop Grumman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman $36.80 billion 1.70 $3.19 billion $23.65 16.48

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment consists of Autonomous Systems and Manned Aircrafts. The Defense Systems segment consists of Battle Management and Missile Systems. The Mission Systems segment consists of Airborne Sensors and Networks, Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions, Maritime/Land Systems and Sensors and Navigation, Targeting and Survivability. The Space Systems segment consists of operations relating Launch and Strategic Missiles and space. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.