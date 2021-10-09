Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.82

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.82 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 122.15 ($1.60). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61), with a volume of 48,596 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £140.70 million and a PE ratio of 10.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

