Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

