Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.