Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,108,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Annaly Capital Management worth $54,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 77.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

