Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 163.46% from the stock’s previous close.
NYSE ANVS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. 108,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $215.24 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.17.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
