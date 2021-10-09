Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 163.46% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE ANVS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. 108,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $215.24 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Annovis Bio by 56.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 82,452 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $5,395,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 7.9% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 126,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter valued at about $8,643,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.0% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 48,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

