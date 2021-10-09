ANON (ANON) Market Cap Hits $33,121.61

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $33,121.61 and $44.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066526 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002454 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.