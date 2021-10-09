Anyswap (ANY) Tops One Day Volume of $12.01 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $229.42 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.31 or 0.00022342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00089147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.50 or 0.99781806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.52 or 0.06412074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

