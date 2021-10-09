Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AON by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $294.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $302.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.97 and a 200-day moving average of $256.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.