Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Apartment Income REIT worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after buying an additional 286,673 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,834,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 292,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

