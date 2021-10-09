ApeSwap Finance Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00004463 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $158.54 million and $4.74 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00063999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00141238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.44 or 0.99873655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.97 or 0.06351329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 64,778,910 coins and its circulating supply is 64,462,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

