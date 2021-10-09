Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.18% of Apollo Medical worth $213,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 32.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth about $6,862,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

