Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 194,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 61,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

