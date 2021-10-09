Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,365,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.90. 58,718,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,680,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

