Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.60.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AIT opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 106,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.