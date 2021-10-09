Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.60.
AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE:AIT opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 106,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
