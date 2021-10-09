Apron Network (APN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $762,309.00

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Apron Network has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $762,309.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00050394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00231146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00102336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.