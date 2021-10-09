Arcblock (ABT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.41 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00231068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00102303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

